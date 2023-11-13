Arjuna Capital Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arjuna Capital trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.1 %

SJM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,788. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -639.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

