Arjuna Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 64,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $434,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.11.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,201,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

