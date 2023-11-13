Arjuna Capital Sells 10,950 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Arjuna Capital lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,950 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.68. 1,485,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,908. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.33 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

