Arjuna Capital Sells 1,953 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.36. 969,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,537. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.