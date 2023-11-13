Arjuna Capital Sells 21 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Arjuna Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $944.63. The stock had a trading volume of 546,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,422,830. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.14 and a 12-month high of $958.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $858.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

