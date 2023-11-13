Arjuna Capital Sells 2,744 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $231.44. The company had a trading volume of 152,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,902. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.25.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Free Report

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

