Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,573,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial accounts for 3.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 9.51% of Arrow Financial worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 69,366.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Colin L. Read bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,030.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary C. Dake bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $98,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,350.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin L. Read bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $159,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,030.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,662 shares of company stock worth $354,334 over the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Arrow Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

