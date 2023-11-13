Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 1,104 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,160,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 525.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 393,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,754,000 after buying an additional 331,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $6.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $604.60. 2,194,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,081,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $573.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

