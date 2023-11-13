Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 18,851 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,851 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Amphenol by 84.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 663,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,347,000 after buying an additional 303,772 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 969,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 124.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 275,449 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amphenol

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1 %

APH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 460,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,641. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $72.00 and a 1-year high of $90.28.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

