Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 36,075 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 2.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.38. 67,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,022. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.