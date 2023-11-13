Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 8,484 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.41% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 142,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,176. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

