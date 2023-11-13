Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 878 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,742 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,879,450 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,664,544,000 after buying an additional 4,061,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,378,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,088,864,000 after buying an additional 1,641,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,960,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,674,524,000 after purchasing an additional 399,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,961,795. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day moving average of $52.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

