Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 9,116 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBDR. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 218,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 162,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,617. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $23.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.44.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

