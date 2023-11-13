Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 34,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $16,025,205. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.54. 2,095,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,173,806. The company has a market cap of $359.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.