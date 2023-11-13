Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,048 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Masco by 180.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 22.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Masco by 56.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 0.9 %

MAS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.68. 521,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $45.74 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus increased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

