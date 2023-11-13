Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on META shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.65.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.18. 9,177,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403,596. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $308.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $332.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

