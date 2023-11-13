Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,829 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF makes up 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 1.38% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 278,601 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,601,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2,943.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 152,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 41,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $915,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBDU traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.84. 56,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

