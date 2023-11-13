Arrow Financial Corp Buys 2,224 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,706,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $71.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

