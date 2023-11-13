Arrow Financial Corp Buys 383,599 Shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 772,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,599 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF accounts for 2.2% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 5.99% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $17,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $628,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHD traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. 84,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.