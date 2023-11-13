Arrow Financial Corp Buys 46,111 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF comprises 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 2.30% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBDW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,114,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 64.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 115,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 45,320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period.

IBDW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 76,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,960. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $21.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (IBDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2031 and December 15, 2031. IBDW was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

