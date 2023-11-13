Arrow Financial Corp Buys 5,421 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.78. 10,201,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,939,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.