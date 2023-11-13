Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

SBUX stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. 2,095,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,870. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average is $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

