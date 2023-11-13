Arrow Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,621 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Visa by 107,990.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,998,628,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $474,634,314,000 after buying an additional 1,996,779,546 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 130.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $680,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock worth $17,368,639 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V remained flat at $245.25 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,166,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,945. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.62. The company has a market cap of $456.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.06.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

