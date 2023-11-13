Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,984,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,459. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

