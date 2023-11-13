Arrow Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.35% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 346,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 331,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 188,441 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 298,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 291,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,381. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $24.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.64.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

