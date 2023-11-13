Arrow Financial Corp Has $2.58 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

CVX stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,737,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,298,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.91. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $272.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

