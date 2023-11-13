Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.05 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.28.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

