Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.06 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $446.12. 1,206,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,782,473. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $401.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.69. The stock has a market cap of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

