Arrow Financial Corp Has $3.37 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,014. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.68 and a 200-day moving average of $281.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

