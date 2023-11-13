Arrow Financial Corp Has $31.16 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7,185.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,448 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,617. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.