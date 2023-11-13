Arrow Financial Corp Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $186.51. 400,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.85. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

