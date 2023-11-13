Arrow Financial Corp Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.78. 1,106,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,188. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $211.07. The stock has a market cap of $209.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,608.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,788 shares of company stock worth $135,547,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

