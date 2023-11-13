Arrow Financial Corp Has $8 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.89% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 509,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 273,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 786.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 439,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 389,728 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 302,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 209,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company had a trading volume of 182,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,222. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $23.62 and a one year high of $25.92.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

