Arrow Financial Corp Increases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.49. 2,763,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,048,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 49.84%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

