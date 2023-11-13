Arrow Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,621.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

COST traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $577.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,808. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $255.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $560.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $577.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

