Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 394 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,394 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,436 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $708,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,597,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $167.43. 1,925,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,949. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.44. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The firm has a market cap of $450.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

