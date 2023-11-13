Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 66,651 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,651 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 6.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $50,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.52. 1,958,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,121. The company has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

