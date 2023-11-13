Arrow Financial Corp Purchases 9,099 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,890. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

