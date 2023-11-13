Arrow Financial Corp Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 2,199 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $154,346,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.3% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 75,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,109,932. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.38. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.39%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.