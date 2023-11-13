Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $32,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $206.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,449. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

