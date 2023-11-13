Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,871 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

NYSE GD traded up $2.75 on Monday, reaching $246.30. The company had a trading volume of 383,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.35 and its 200-day moving average is $221.23. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

