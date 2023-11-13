Arrow Financial Corp Sells 20,825 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,825 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.9% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $90,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 143,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,205,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 456,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $404.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,544. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $344.34 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $323.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.12.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

