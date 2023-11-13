Arrow Financial Corp Sells 225 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market cap of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Waste Management

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.