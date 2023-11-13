Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,923 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $394.78. 547,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,622. The company has a market capitalization of $370.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $336.02 and a 12-month high of $418.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

