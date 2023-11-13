Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,948 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,362 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 86.1% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $908,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $318,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Adobe by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 437,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $214,031,000 after buying an additional 128,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $593.28. 1,038,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $598.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.36. The company has a market capitalization of $270.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

