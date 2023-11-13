Arrow Financial Corp Sells 2,951 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.08. 5,480,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,823,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

