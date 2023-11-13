Arrow Financial Corp Sells 642 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 131,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.61. 197,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,073. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

