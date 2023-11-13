Arrow Financial Corp Sells 7,129 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Arrow Financial Corp cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,041,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,798,000 after buying an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,378,000 after purchasing an additional 692,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after buying an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,063,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,808,000 after buying an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $113.85. 328,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

