Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Arrow Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.52. 1,044,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,054,332. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAT

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.