ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Price Target Raised to $13.00

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $5.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 243.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Leerink Partnrs lowered ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,321. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,750,000 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,856,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $23,250,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,856,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,311,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Shawver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $771,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,767.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,490,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,575,800 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $16,050,000. SR One Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,124,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,062,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,413,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

